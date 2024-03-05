Telangana CM Urges PM To Help State In Expansion Of Hyderabad Metro Rail, Other Projects

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Tuesday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to help the state government, among others, in expanding metro rail in Hyderabad and Musi riverfront development in the city.

Modi, who was on a visit to Telangana for two days, was seen off at the Begumpet airport here today by Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, the chief minister, his cabinet colleagues and other dignitaries.

Reddy submitted a memorandum to Modi with a list of requests for help from the Centre.