Tamil Nadu Reports 235 Daily Covid-19 Cases

The state capital leads among districts with 1,898 active infections and overall 7,92,127 coronavirus cases. A total of 10,529 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, pushing the cumulative number of tests so far to 6.96 crore the bulletin said,

Updated: 20 Oct 2022 10:04 pm

Tamil Nadu on Thursday recorded 235 new COVID-19 cases pushing the tally to 35,90,016.

No fresh fatalities were reported and the overall toll remained unchanged at 38,048, a medical bulletin said here.

As many as 408 people recovered in the last 24 hours, aggregating to 35,48,276 leaving 3,692 active infections.

Eight districts logged the majority of the new cases with Chennai leading at 57 while the remaining districts saw new infections below 10.

Kallakurichi, Karur, Madurai, Nagapattinam, Perambalur, Thirupathur posted nil cases.

The state capital leads among districts with 1,898 active infections and overall 7,92,127 coronavirus cases. A total of 10,529 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, pushing the cumulative number of tests so far to 6.96 crore the bulletin said.

-With PTI Input

