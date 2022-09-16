Tamil Nadu Logs 463 New Infections, One Death

Tamil Nadu on Friday reported 463 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 35,75,843 so far and one death due to the infection.

An 80-year-old man from Chengalpattu died at a government facility due to co-morbidities, said a bulletin from the Health Department. With this, the toll of fatalities is 38,040.

The net recovery so far, including 436 COVID-19 positive patients who were discharged after treatment today, increased to 35,32,983; leaving 4,820 active cases.

Chennai accounted for the most number of fresh cases at 103 followed by Coimbatore with 60 and Chengalpattu 46.

