Wednesday, Jun 15, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Tamil Nadu Clocks 332 New Coronavirus Cases

New Covid-19 cases have been reported in Tamil Nadu.

Tamil Nadu Clocks 332 New Coronavirus Cases
PTI Photo/Kunal Patil

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 15 Jun 2022 9:36 pm

Chennai, Jun 14 (PTI) Daily COVID-19 cases breached the 300 mark in Tamil Nadu with 332 people, including a returnee from Maharashtra, testing positive to the disease on Tuesday, aggregating to 34,57,969.


However, the toll remained unchanged at 38,025 with zero fatalities, the health department said.


As many as 153 people have recovered in the last 24 hours, taking the total recoveries to 34,18,312 leaving 1,632 active infections.

Chennai and neighbouring Chengalpet accounted for the majority of new cases at 171 and 66, respectively, while the remaining was spread across 21 of the total 38 districts in the state.


Among districts, the state capital leads with 861 active infections and overall 7,53,822 coronavirus cases.  Along with Chennai, Chengalpet has active infections in triple digits at 297.

A total of 11,081 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, pushing the cumulative number of tests conducted so far to 6.68 crore, the bulletin added.

Tags

National 38 Districts In The State Maharashtra COVID-19 Tamil Nadu Chennai Chengalpet Cumulative Number Of Tests Zero Fatalities
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

SL Vs AUS, 1st ODI: Preview, Streaming

SL Vs AUS, 1st ODI: Preview, Streaming

With Struggle Of Livelihood, Migrant Workers Refuse To Leave Kashmir Valley Despite Targeted Killings

With Struggle Of Livelihood, Migrant Workers Refuse To Leave Kashmir Valley Despite Targeted Killings