Stalin Led Meet Resolves To Send Anti-NEET Bill Again To TN Guv

A meeting of parties, that have representation in the Tamil Nadu Assembly, on Saturday unanimously resolved to send again a Bill seeking exemption for the state from the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test's purview to Governor R N Ravi to get Presidential assent.

The meeting, chaired by Chief Minister M K Stalin at the Secretariat, passed a resolution to convene a special sitting of the Assembly and get the Bill adopted again and send it to the Governor to forward it to the central government to get Presidential assent.

The BJP did not take part in the meeting.

With inputs from PTI.