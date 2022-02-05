Saturday, Feb 05, 2022
Stalin Led Meet Resolves To Send Anti-NEET Bill Again To TN Guv

The main opposition AIADMK, though did not take part in the meeting declared its support to all legal initiatives aimed at getting the test scrapped in Tamil Nadu. 

A meeting of parties was led by M K Stalin. PTI Photo/R Senthil Kumar

Updated: 05 Feb 2022 5:43 pm

A meeting of parties, that have representation in the Tamil Nadu Assembly, on Saturday unanimously resolved to send again a Bill seeking exemption for the state from the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test's purview to Governor R N Ravi to get Presidential assent.

The meeting, chaired by Chief Minister M K Stalin at the Secretariat, passed a resolution to convene a special sitting of the Assembly and get the Bill adopted again and send it to the Governor to forward it to the central government to get Presidential assent.

The BJP did not take part in the meeting.

With inputs from PTI. 

National Eligibility And Entrance Test (NEET) Tamil Nadu Tamil Nadu CM M.K. Stalin BJP
