Sunday, Jun 26, 2022
Six Shiv Sena Workers Held For Attack On Office Of Eknath Shinde's Lok Sabha MP Son

The Ulhasnagar office of the MP was attacked on Saturday by a mob of eight to 10 persons and a video of the incident had gone viral soon after.

Updated: 26 Jun 2022 5:54 pm

Six Shiv Sena workers were arrested for allegedly pelting stones at the office of Shirkant Shinde, Kalyan Lok Sabha MP and son of rebel MLA Eknath Shinde, Thane police said on Sunday. The Ulhasnagar office of the MP was attacked on Saturday by a mob of eight to 10 persons and a video of the incident had gone viral soon after.
        
Suresh Patil, Niteen Both, Umesh Pawar, Santosh Kanse and Latesh Patil, all 'shakha pramukhs' of the Sena, and Bala Bagure, a functionary of the Yuva Sena, the party's youth wing, have been held under provisions of the IPC, Maharashtra Police Act, an Ulhasnagar police station official said. 

(With PTI Inputs) 

