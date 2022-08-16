Single-day Recoveries Surpass Fresh Covid-19 Cases In Arunachal Pradesh

Single-day recoveries continued to surpass fresh COVID-19 cases in Arunachal Pradesh where two new cases were reported on Tuesday when 28 more people recuperated from the disease, a senior health official said.

The caseload in the northeastern state rose to 66,404 while, 65,953 people have been cured of the disease, he said.

The toll remained unchanged at 296, state surveillance officer (SSO) Lobsang Jampa said. One new case each was reported from the capital complex region and Dibang valley, the official said.

Arunachal Pradesh currently has 155 active cases, the SSO said. Namsai district has the highest number of active cases at 23, followed by East Siang at 21, Upper Siang at 20 and Shi Yomi at 12 cases.

Altogether 12,87,249 samples have been tested for coronavirus in the state so far, including 32 on Monday, Jampa said. Over 18.28 lakh people have been inoculated with COVID-19 vaccines, state immunisation officer Dimong Padung said.

-With PTI Input