Sikkim Logs Six Fresh COVID-19 Cases, Tally At 39,254

Sikkim now has 47 active cases and 37,998 people have recovered from the disease so far and 755 others migrated out, the bulletin said.

Fresh Covid cases in Sikkim Photo: PTI

Updated: 03 Jul 2022 7:54 pm

Sikkim reported six new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the tally to 39,254, a health department bulletin said on Sunday. East Sikkim recorded five fresh cases, and South Sikkim registered one infection. 

Sikkim now has 47 active cases and 37,998 people have recovered from the disease so far and 755 others migrated out, the bulletin said. The toll due to the infection stood at 454 in the Himalayan state, it said. 

The state conducted 148 sample tests for the infection in the last 24 hours.

(With PTI inputs)

