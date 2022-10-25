Tuesday, Oct 25, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Sanitary Workers Keep Off Work, Seek Wage Hike

The workers withdrew their strike a few days ago after Collector G S Sameeran and Corporation Commisioner M Prathap assured them to look into the matter and recommend to the Tamil Nadu government to increase the wages.

MCG workers on strike in Gurugram
Sanitary workers began an indefinite strike Photo: PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 25 Oct 2022 3:42 pm

Over 5,000 sanitary workers on contract in the city Corporation on Tuesday began an indefinite strike in front of their office.They demanded regularisation of their jobs and increase in the wages, sources in the union of the workers said.                                                                      

Over 1,000 tonnes of garbage, particularly remnants of fire- crackers which were burst on Monday during Deepavali, piled up on due to the strike, the sources said. The workers withdrew their strike a few days ago after Collector G S Sameeran and Corporation Commisioner M Prathap assured them to look into the matter and recommend to the Tamil Nadu government to increase the wages, they said.                                                                                                                      

Last Wednesday, the Corporation passed a resolution which stated that the civic body would write to the government on the issue. This was not accepted by the workers and various unionists they called for a strike today, they said. The workers boycotted work and gathered in front of the Corporation office and raised slogans in support of their demands, they added.

(With PTI inputs)

Tags

National Sanitary Workers Keep Off Work Wage Hike Tamil Nadu Government Increase Wages Strike Indefinite Strike
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

The Significance And Trends Of Muhurat Trading At BSE, NSE On Diwali

The Significance And Trends Of Muhurat Trading At BSE, NSE On Diwali

'Kantara' Beats 'KGF' To Become Second Biggest Kannada Film

'Kantara' Beats 'KGF' To Become Second Biggest Kannada Film