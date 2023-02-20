Rajasthan Lynchings: SIT To Probe Role Of Haryana Police Unit, All We Know So Far

In the latest development in the Rajasthan lynchings case, the Haryana Police has formed a special investigation team (SIT) to look into police lapses.

In the case of deaths of two men from Rajasthan's Bharatpur, the Haryana Police has formed the SIT to investigate negligence against its Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) team of Ferozepur-Jhirka.

Last week, charred remains of 25-year-old Nasir and 35-year-old Junaid were found in a car in Haryana's Bhiwani. They were natives of Ghatmika village in Rajasthan's Bharatpur. A day before the recovery of bodies, the families had a lodged a complaint with the police over their disapperance.

The families of Nasir and Junaid have accused five cow vigilantes of Bajrang Dal of killing them. One of the accused is in police remand and the others are on the run.

SIT to probe allegations of families

Family members of Nasir and Junaid have alleged that the CIA team in Nuh district had “colluded” with Bajrang Dal activists in lynching the two victims and then setting their bodies ablaze inside the vehicle.

Ismail, the brother of Junaid, had alleged that the victims were taken to a police station after being assaulted, but the police personnel in Nuh refused to take them into custody.

Nuh Superintendent of Police Varun Singla, however, dubbed the allegations as "baseless".

He said, "To probe the allegations against CIA, Ferozepur Jhirka, a special team has been formed led by ASP Usha Kundu...If our men are found involved, action will be taken."

Singla further said that they will also wait for the Rajasthan Police report to throw light on the CIA team's role.

Bajrang Dal claims cooperation with police

In the past, Monu Manesar of Bajrang Dal, one of the accused in the deaths of Nasir and Junaid's deaths, has publicly claimed cooperating with Haryana Police, including in the Nuh district where collusion has now been alleged. In one tweet, Monu claims to have nabbed alleged cow smugglers with Ferozepur Jhirka police which is now under the scanner.

"On 14.08.2022, Bajrang Dal, Manesar with Nuh Police's Firozepur Jhirka Police Station caught a Scorpio car and saved four cows and saved five cow smugglers from Mewat along with weapons," said Monu in a tweet from August 2022 in Hindi.

There are other posts too on Monu's Twitter account that claim joint activities with the police. In a tweet on January 15, 2022, Monu said in Hindi, "Bajrang Dal, Manesar today saved 15 cattle heads today with support of Nuh Police."

What's the case all about?

Charred bodies of two men identified as Nasir and Junaid of Ghatmika village in Rajasthan's Bharatpur were found in Haryana's Bhiwani last week.

The families of Nasir and Junaid of Ghatmika had lodged a complaint with the police a day before the recovery of bodies over their disappearance. The families allege the two were abducted and burnt to death.

There are five accused in the case, identified as Monu Manesar, Anil, Shrikant, Rinku Saini, and Lokesh Singla. All of them are Bajrang Dal members. While Rinku has been arrested and is in Rajasthan Police's remand, the other four are on the run. Monu is also wanted in another attempted murder case in Haryana.

Thirty-one-year-old Mohammad Jabir, a relative of both Junaid and Nasir, held Monu as being responsible for the deaths. Monu is a prominent cow vigilante in Haryana.

Jabir said, “Why are the police not arresting the accused? If Monu Manesar, a member of Bajrang Dal, is named in the FIR, why are the police not arresting him?”

Junaid's relative Ismail said the family learnt from the police in Ferozpur Jhirka in Haryana’s Nuh district about the abduction. Later the charred remains were found in Bhiwani’s Loharu area.

Probe against alleged police violence

Haryana authorities on Sunday exhumed the body of a stillborn baby and sent it for autopsy to establish the cause of death. It's alleged that the Rajasthan Police assaulted the family of accused Shrikant, including his pregnant wife that caused the stillborn birth. The Rajasthan Police has denied the allegation.

Dulari Devi, Shrikant's mother, in her complaint had also alleged that the police forcibly took away her two other sons.

The stillborn baby's mortal remains were exhumed in the presence of police and family members.

"We have exhumed the body of a stillborn baby today and kept it in the mortuary. Postmortem will be conducted by Monday by a board of doctors," Varun Singla, Superintendent of Police of Nuh, told PTI.

Earlier, Bharatpur SP Shyam Singh had claimed that Rajasthan and Haryana police personnel had indeed gone to Shrikant's home, but they never entered it.

"The accused was not present. His two brothers had come out of home and they were freed after questioning. The allegations levelled by the woman are false. Their family member is accused that is why they levelling allegations," he said earlier.

(With PTI inputs)