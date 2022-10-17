Monday, Oct 17, 2022
Rajasthan ACB Arrests 2 Gujarat Police Personnel For Seeking Bribe From Udaipur Resident

Several Gujarat Police officers were arrested Sunday by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) for allegedly accepting bribes of Rs 1.10 lakh from Rajasthan residents for undue favors in a case.

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 17 Oct 2022 7:39 am

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) Sunday arrested two Gujarat Police personnel from Gandhinagar allegedly for taking a bribe of Rs 1.10 lakh from a Rajasthan resident to grant him undue favour in a case, officials said.

The man had filed a complaint with the Udaipur unit of the ACB alleging the accused policemen were harassing him through a police case lodged against him in the Rakhial police station in Gujarat. 

ACB Director General Bhagwan Lal Soni said in a statement that after verification of the complaint, a team on Sunday arrested head constables Mahesh Bhai Choudhary and Bharatbhai Patel of Rakhial police station in Gandhinagar.

They were arrested red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 1.10 lakh from the complainant, he said, adding the accused had initially allegedly demanded Rs 2 lakh from the complainant. 

He said a case has been registered under sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act and the accused are being interrogated.

