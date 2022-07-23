Saturday, Jul 23, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Punjab Government Extends Deadline For Enhancing Power Load On Tubewells

The Punjab government on Saturday said it has extended the date for the voluntary disclosure scheme (VDS) for enhancing load on tubewells till September 15.

undefined
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 23 Jul 2022 6:34 pm

The Punjab government on Saturday said it has extended the date for the voluntary disclosure scheme (VDS) for enhancing load on tubewells till September 15.

It said it will come as a relief to farmers, who are desirous of enhancing the electricity load of their tube-well connections.

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said the decision has been taken to facilitate the food growers of the state, according to an official statement.

The AAP government launched this VDS on June 10 for 45 days (till July 24) by slashing fees for load enhancement on tubewells from the existing Rs 4,750 to Rs 2,500 per BHP.

Mann said it is a matter of great pride and satisfaction for him that as of now 1.28 lakh farmers have saved their Rs 123 crore by availing the benefit of this scheme.

Keeping in view the tremendous response from the farmers, the state government has now decided to extend the deadline of this scheme till September 15, he said. 

Mann exhorted the farmers to take maximum benefit of the scheme and apply for the load enhancement at the reduced charges.

(Inputs from PTI)

Tags

National Tremendous Response From The Farmers The State Government The Punjab Government The AAP Government Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann September 15 Voluntary Disclosure Scheme (VDS) Enhancing Load On Tubewells
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

MP Reports 219 Covid-19 Cases, One Death; Active Tally Stands At 1,435

MP Reports 219 Covid-19 Cases, One Death; Active Tally Stands At 1,435

Eldhose Paul's Historic Triple Jump Final At Worlds

Eldhose Paul's Historic Triple Jump Final At Worlds