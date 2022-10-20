Thursday, Oct 20, 2022
Punjab CM Bats For Strong Ties Between Punjab And Nigeria

The Chief Minister while interacting with Nigerian High Commissioner to India Ahmed Sule said there was a huge scope of mutual benefit for both Nigeria and Punjab.

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 20 Oct 2022 10:14 pm

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday batted for strong collaboration between Nigeria and the state in several fields.

The Chief Minister while interacting with Nigerian High Commissioner to India Ahmed Sule said there was a huge scope of mutual benefit for both Nigeria and Punjab.

Strengthening of ties between Nigeria and Punjab is need of the hour to ensure that both script a new success story, said Mann, according to an official statement here.

Mann advocated that Nigeria and Punjab should explore more feasibility of opening new vistas of mutual cooperation amongst them.

The chief minister said Punjab is an agrarian economy and his single point agenda is to make agriculture a profitable venture by reducing the input costs.

He said his government is already making strenuous efforts to supplement the income of farmers and added that no stone is being left unturned for this noble cause.

Bhagwant Mann further said efforts are also afoot to reduce the ever increasing costs of agriculture so as to bail farmers from the crisis.

He said efforts will be made to enhance mutual collaborations in the field of import-export of agriculture implements.

Likewise, he also said that feasibility of increasing trade based on crops and fertilisers will also be explored.

Bhagwant Mann said it is the need of hour to benefit farmers of the state through mutual collaboration between Nigeria and Punjab.

-With PTI Input

