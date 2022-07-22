Friday, Jul 22, 2022
Puducherry Reports One COVID-19 Death, Toll Reaches 1,964

As many as 189 fresh cases were reported in Puducherry during the last 24 hours pushing up the tally to 1,69,774.

Coronavirus (Representative image)

Updated: 22 Jul 2022 4:01 pm

A 59-year-old woman died of Covid-19 in Karaikal on Friday, raising the toll in the Union Territory to 1,964. The deceased had diabetes, hypertension and heart disease as co-morbidity.

As many as 189 fresh cases were reported in Puducherry during the last 24 hours pushing up the tally to 1,69,774.  Puducherry region alone accounted for 149 new cases out of the total 189, followed by 30 in Karaikal, nine in Yanam and a sole case in Mahe region. The fresh cases in the Union Territory were detected after examination of 2,310 samples.

Director of Health G Sriramulu said 215 patients recovered during last twenty-four hours and the overall recoveries stood at 1,66,577.  The Health Department has examined so far 23,32,768 samples and found 19,73,721 out of them to be negative.

Sriramulu noted that the test positivity rate was 8.18 percent while fatality and recovery rates were 1.16 percent and 98.12 percent respectively. The Health Department has administered so far 17,76,267 samples which comprised 9,75,943 first doses, 7,50,056 second doses and 50,268 booster doses, the Director said.

-With PTI Input

