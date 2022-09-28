Wednesday, Sep 28, 2022
Puducherry Records 73 New Covid-19 Cases

While Puducherry region alone accounted for 57 out of the total 63 fresh cases, Karaikal reported 13 cases and Yanam three. Mahe an enclave of Puducherry in Kerala reported zero case.

Updated: 28 Sep 2022 6:01 pm

Puducherry logged 73 new COVID-19 cases, taking the overall tally to 1,74,515, a senior official of the Department of Health said here on Wednesday.  Director of Health G Sriramulu in a release said, the 73 cases surfaced after examination of 1,183 samples in the last 24 hours, ending 10 AM today. 

While Puducherry region alone accounted for 57 out of the total 63 fresh cases, Karaikal reported 13 cases and Yanam three. Mahe an enclave of Puducherry in Kerala reported zero case.

The active cases were 368 which included five patients undergoing treatment in hospitals and the remaining 363 in home quarantine. Sriramulu said 101 patients recovered during the last 24 hours and the overall recoveries were 1,72,173.

There was no fresh fatality reported from any of the four regions of Puducherry, Karaikal, Mahe and Yanam and the death toll remained at 1,974, he said. The Health Department has so far tested 24,07,127 samples and has found 20,40,728 of them to be negative.

Sriramulu said the test positivity rate was 6.17 per cent, while the fatality and recovery rates were 1.13 per cent and 98.66 per cent, respectively.

He said the Health Department has till now administered 22,17,087 doses which comprised 9,93,065 first doses, 8,50,346 second doses and 3,73,676 booster doses.

-With PTI Input

National Active Covid Cases COVID-19 COVID Restrictions Covid Deaths Puducherry
