PUBG Indian Version 'Battleground Mobile India': Why BGMI Has Been Removed From Play Store

Two years after PUBG Mobile got banned in India, Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) too seems to have been banned in India, as the video game app mysteriously disappeared from India-specific Google Play and Apple App Store on Thursday late evening. The app is the Indian version of PUBG Mobile and it was launched in India in 2021 following the banishment of PUBG in September 2020.

While there has been no official confirmation on the same from the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, South Korean company Krafton, BGIM’s developing company, has issued a statement saying, “We are clarifying how BGMI was removed from Google Play store and the App store and will let you know once we get specific information.”

A report by TalkEsport states that the representative from Krafton will be holding a meeting with the government on Friday over the disappearance of the game from the Play store. According to the report the banishment has been allegedly issued over data migration concerns related to the game and its Chinese connections.

Why has BGMI been ‘banned’?

A report by India Today states that an issue related to BGMI was raised in the Rajya Sabha recently when lawmakers discussed the effects of action titles on children. The discussion followed the news report of a 16-year-old boy shooting his mother dead when she stopped him from playing video games in Lucknow last month.

PUBG Mobile was also recently part of the discussion in the Parliament’s Monsoon session, where MPs raised questions over the availability of a game with a similar interface even after the ban of PUBG in 2020.

The horrific killing in Lucknow led to National Commission for Protection of Child Rights to write a letter to the Ministry seeking an explanation of how PUBG Mobile is available for minors despite the game being banned in the country.

In December 2021, India's apex child rights body NCPCR said it will not be appropriate to relaunch the popular gaming app PUBG in the country until legislations are in place for such online games, according to officials. During an internal meeting, it was pointed out that the game led to the loss of many lives in the country.

In February 2022, PRAHAR, an NGO, sought a ban on the PUBG-BGMI asking the government to add the game to the list of banned Chinese apps as the omission of BGMI was a “clear lapse in judgement on part of the Government". PRAHAR’s initiative was supported by Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) affiliated Swadeshi Jagran Manch which sought an investigation into the Chinese-influenced video game app.



Following the ban of PUBG Mobile in 2020, BGMI was seen as a replica of the royale battleground game that returned to India. It was developed by Krafton after the company broke ties with Tencent, the developer of PUBG Mobile.

BGMI was the top-grossing game in India but it was abruptly removed from the Google Play Store.

Google has reportedly received an official order from the Ministry to remove the game.“On receipt of the order, following the established process, we have notified the affected developer and have blocked access to the app that remained available on the Play Store in India,” it said.

Meanwhile, speaking to several media outlets, a company representative of Kraftan, said, "We are clarifying how BGMI was removed from the Google Play store and the App store and will let you know once we get specific information.”

However, users, who already have the game on their phones, can continue playing. But a recent update from the developer has put them to worry over its potential ban.

PUBG ban and launch of BGMI

On September 2, 2020, the government blocked 118 mobile applications, including PUBG, terming them prejudicial to the sovereignty, integrity and defence of the nation. The Centre prohibited these apps under Section 69A of the IT Act 2000.

Following the ban, PUBG Corporation -- a subsidiary of Krafton -- had said China's Tencent Games would no longer be authorised to distribute the PUBG MOBILE franchise in India.



At that time, PUBG Corporation had said it will take on all publishing responsibilities within India. In November, PUBG Corporation said it was preparing to launch a new game for the Indian market.



"Developed by Krafton, the game will offer a world-class AAA multiplayer gaming experience on mobile. Battlegrounds Mobile India will release with exclusive in-game events like outfits and features and will have its own e-sports ecosystem with tournaments and leagues," Krafton said in a statement.