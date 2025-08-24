Two Months After Kolkata Law College Gang-Rape Case, Police Files Charge Sheet

Monojit Mishra, the prime accused in the Kolkata College gang rape case, was placed in charge of handling student queries in August 2024 after being hired as a contractual staff by the college. He was given this responsibility only a month after he was hired.

Monojit Mishra
During his time as a student in college, Mishra became involved in campus politics and the Trinamool college unit. Photo: X.com
1: The incident reportedly took place on the evening of June 25, when the survivor had gone to the college to submit a test form.

2: She was allegedly confined to the students’ union room and sexually assaulted for over three hours.

A charge sheet was filed against four accused in the alleged gang-rape of a law student on her college campus in Kolkata, around two months after the crime, police said.

The charge sheet was submitted before the Court of Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Alipore on Saturday, naming Monojit Mishra, the prime accused and an alumnus of the college, and three others, a senior officer said.

Kolkata Gang Rape Case: Mishra Handled Student Queries After FIR By College

"The charges, based on technical, scientific and circumstantial evidence, ranged from gang rape, forcible wrongful confinement, kidnapping with the intention to cause harm, hiding evidence, misleading the probe and others," he said.

The four accused are currently in judicial custody.

The first-year student was allegedly gang-raped on the South Calcutta Law College campus on June 25 by Mishra and co-accused Zaib Ahmed and Pramit Mukherjee.

Kolkata College Gang-Rape Reflects TMC’s Unwritten Writ On Campuses

Mishra, who was working as a temporary staffer in the college since 2024, was terminated from the service, while Ahmed and Mukherjee, the students of the institute, were expelled.

The three were arrested on June 26 and booked under various provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, while security guard Pinaki Banerjee was also apprehended the next day on charges of abetting the crime by not coming to the help of the woman, and allowing the perpetrators to use his room on the campus for the crime.

Mishra was a former Trinamool Chhatra Parishad (TMCP) unit president of the college, and the two other accused were his associates.

The TMCP has maintained that it had no association with Mishra for the past two years.

