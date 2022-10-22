Saturday, Oct 22, 2022
PMAY Has Become Major Medium For Ushering In Socio-Economic Change: PM Modi

He was speaking after conducting, virtually, the `grih pravesh' ceremony of 4.51 lakh beneficiaries of the scheme in Madhya Pradesh's Satna district by pressing a remote button.

PM Narendra Modi
PM Narendra Modi

Updated: 22 Oct 2022 5:28 pm

The Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna (PMAY) has become a "major medium for bringing in socio-economic change" in the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday.

He was speaking after conducting, virtually, the `grih pravesh' ceremony of 4.51 lakh beneficiaries of the scheme in Madhya Pradesh's Satna district by pressing a remote button.

Earlier governments did not do anything for the poor except coining the slogan of a poverty removal and delayed all such schemes, he alleged.

These governments had no time for providing basic amenities to people, he said.

The houses under PMAY have all facilities like electricity, water connection, toilet and gas connection, and will give strength to beneficiaries to fulfil their dreams, the prime minister said.

Criticising those indulging in distributing freebies, Modi said taxpayers will be happy to see that people are getting houses of their own under the PMAY.

People, however, become unhappy due to the `Revdi' culture in the country, he said. 

Under the PM Swamitva Yojna, people in villages are getting certificates (of property ownership) and getting loans from the banks, he said.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan was present among others in Satna during the event.

-With PTI Input

