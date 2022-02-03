Thursday, Feb 03, 2022
PM's Visit To Telangana: Chief Secy Holds Review Meeting With Officials

The PM is scheduled to inaugurate a giant statue of 11th century saint Sri Ramanujacharya at Muchintal on the city outskirts and visit the International Crops Research Institute for the Semi-Arid Tropics (ICRISAT).

Prime Minister Narendra Modi PTI

Updated: 03 Feb 2022 5:38 pm

Telangana Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar on Thursday held a review meeting with officials of various departments in connection with the arrangements to be made ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the city on February 5.

"Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar held a co-ordination meeting with the officials of various Heads of the department in connection with the arrangements to be made for the visit of Hon’ble Prime Minister of India to Muchintal and ICRISAT on February 5 at BRKR Bhavan today," a state government release said.

At the meeting, officials were directed to work in close coordination and ensure successful visit of the PM to the state. Kumar directed the police department to make adequate security arrangements, besides traffic arrangements and bandobust as per Blue Book at the venues, the release said.

He also asked the health department to station specialist medical teams along with equipment at the venues, among other measures as per COVID-19-protocols. State DGP M Mahendar Reddy and officials of various departments attended the meeting with the Chief Secretary. Modi is scheduled to inaugurate the Statue of Equality, a 216-feet tall statue of Sri Ramanujacharya on February 5.

With inputs from PTI. 

National PM Modi Telangana COVID-19 Covid Protocols Security
