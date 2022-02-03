PM's Visit To Telangana: Chief Secy Holds Review Meeting With Officials

Telangana Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar on Thursday held a review meeting with officials of various departments in connection with the arrangements to be made ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the city on February 5.

"Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar held a co-ordination meeting with the officials of various Heads of the department in connection with the arrangements to be made for the visit of Hon’ble Prime Minister of India to Muchintal and ICRISAT on February 5 at BRKR Bhavan today," a state government release said.

At the meeting, officials were directed to work in close coordination and ensure successful visit of the PM to the state. Kumar directed the police department to make adequate security arrangements, besides traffic arrangements and bandobust as per Blue Book at the venues, the release said.

He also asked the health department to station specialist medical teams along with equipment at the venues, among other measures as per COVID-19-protocols. State DGP M Mahendar Reddy and officials of various departments attended the meeting with the Chief Secretary. Modi is scheduled to inaugurate the Statue of Equality, a 216-feet tall statue of Sri Ramanujacharya on February 5.

With inputs from PTI.