One New COVID-19 Case In Andamans

One person recuperated from the disease during the period, taking the total number of recoveries in the Union Territory to 9,916, the official said.

COVID-19 cases in Andamans.(Representational image) (PTI Photo)

Updated: 05 Jun 2022 12:43 pm

Andaman and Nicobar Islands have reported a new coronavirus case, pushing the tally to 10,048, a health department official said on Sunday. The fresh patient has a travel history, he said. 

The death toll in the archipelago remained at 129 as no new fatality due to the infection was reported in the last 24 hours. One person recuperated from the disease during the period, taking the total number of recoveries in the Union Territory to 9,916, the official said.

Altogether 3,40,064  people have been inoculated with both doses of COVID vaccines. At least 23,540 beneficiaries in the age group of 15-18 years have been immunised and 25,610 have so far got the precautionary jab.

At least 12,731 children in the age group of 12-14 years have been vaccinated, the official said. The Andaman and Nicobar administration has conducted over 7.40 lakh sample tests for COVID-19 so far, and the cumulative positivity rate stands at 1.36 per cent, he added.

(With PTI inputs)

