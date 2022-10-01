Odisha Reports 146 Fresh Covid-19 Cases, One More Fatality

Odisha's COVID-19 tally rose to 13,34,236 on Saturday, as 146 more people, including 13 children, tested positive for the virus, a health department bulletin said.

The state had recorded 203 infections on Friday. The death toll also mounted to 9,194, with a 30-year-old woman succumbing to the virus in Kalahandi district.

Odisha now has 1,343 active cases, while 13,23,646 patients have recovered from the disease, including 209 in the last 24 hours.

The state tested 12,483 samples for COVID-19 since Friday at a daily positivity rate of 1.17 per cent.

