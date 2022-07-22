Odisha Logs 1,178 New Covid-19 Cases, Tally At 13,04,369

Odisha recorded 1,178 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, 18 less than the previous day, with the tally rising to 13,04,369, a health department bulletin said.

At least 146 children were among the fresh patients, it said. The death toll remained at 9,130, as no new fatality due to the infection was reported in the last 24 hours, the bulletin said.

Khurda district, which comprises the state capital Bhubaneswar, registered the highest number of new infections at 252, followed by Sundargarh (194), Sambalpur (111) and Cuttack (104).

Odisha now has 7,245 active cases, while 12,87,941 people have recovered from the disease, including 1,026 in the last 24 hours, the bulletin said. Fifty-three other COVID-19 patients have died due to comorbidities so far, it said.

The test positivity rate was 5.15 per cent as the new cases were detected from 22,873 sample tests, the bulletin added.

