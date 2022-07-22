Friday, Jul 22, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Odisha Logs 1,178 New Covid-19 Cases, Tally At 13,04,369

At least 146 children were among the fresh patients, it said. The death toll remained at 9,130, as no new fatality due to the infection was reported in the last 24 hours, the bulletin said.

undefined
The test positivity rate was 5.15 per cent as the new cases were detected from 22,873 sample tests, in Odisha

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 22 Jul 2022 4:46 pm

Odisha recorded 1,178 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, 18 less than the previous day, with the tally rising to 13,04,369, a health department bulletin said.

At least 146 children were among the fresh patients, it said. The death toll remained at 9,130, as no new fatality due to the infection was reported in the last 24 hours, the bulletin said.

Khurda district, which comprises the state capital Bhubaneswar, registered the highest number of new infections at 252, followed by Sundargarh (194), Sambalpur (111) and Cuttack (104).

Related stories

Sikkim Reports 276 New Covid-19 Cases, One More Fatality

Puducherry Reports One COVID-19 Death, Toll Reaches 1,964

4 Crore Eligible Beneficiaries Have Not Taken Even Single Dose Of Covid-19 Vaccine As On July 18: Government

Odisha now has 7,245 active cases, while 12,87,941 people have recovered from the disease, including 1,026 in the last 24 hours, the bulletin said. Fifty-three other COVID-19 patients have died due to comorbidities so far, it said.

The test positivity rate was 5.15 per cent as the new cases were detected from 22,873 sample tests, the bulletin added.

(With PTI inputs)

Tags

National Covid COVID-19 Mask Important Fresh Cases Rise In Cases Guidelines To Follow No Deaths Recoveries Pandemic Covid-19 Waves Vaccination Drive
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Madhya Pradesh Government To Set Up Astrology OPD In Hospitals To Diagnose Patients’ Problems

Madhya Pradesh Government To Set Up Astrology OPD In Hospitals To Diagnose Patients’ Problems

Liz Truss Holds Commanding Lead Over Rishi Sunak In UK PM Race:Survey

Liz Truss Holds Commanding Lead Over Rishi Sunak In UK PM Race:Survey