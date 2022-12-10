Saturday, Dec 10, 2022
No New COVID-19 Cases Or Deaths Reported In Chhattisgarh

The active caseload in the state is four and 25 districts do not have any COVID-19 cases.

COVID-19 test in Leh
No new Covid-19 cases in Chattisgarh Photo: PTI

Updated: 10 Dec 2022 8:33 am

No new coronavirus infection or pandemic-related death was reported in Chhattisgarh on Friday, health officials said.

The state has only four active COVID-19 patients now. Before this, there was no addition to the case tally or death toll on April 10, 14, 16, 17, May 15, November 13, 23 and December 3 and 4, said an official.

The infection count and death toll stood unchanged at 11,77,737 and 14,146, respectively. One recovery during the day took the number of recoveries to  11,63,587. The active caseload in the state is four and 25 districts do not have any COVID-19 cases.

As many as 1,486 samples were examined during the day. Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures: Total cases 11,77,737, New cases zero, Death toll 14,146, Recovered 11,63,587, Active cases four, total tests 1,88,15,005. 

(With PTI inputs)

National New COVID-19 Cases Deaths Reported Chhattisgarh
