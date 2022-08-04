The Delhi traffic police fined BJP MP Manoj Tiwari on Wednesday for not wearing a helmet during the Centre's 'Har Ghar Tiranga' bike rally in the Red Fort Area.

The Delhi traffic police issued him a challan totalling Rs 20,000 for the offences. Owner of the motorbike was also prosecuted by Delhi Traffic police with a separate challan.

Manoj Tiwari apologised to police on Twitter later in the day and said that he will pay the fine.

"Very Sorry for not wearing helmet today. I will pay the challan @dtptraffic.. clear number plate of vehicle is shown in this photo and location was Red Fort. aap sb se nivedn hai ki binaa helmett two wheeler nhii claayeN #DriveSafe family and friends need you," he tweeted.

Very Sorry for not wearing helmet today. I will pay the challan @dtptraffic 🙏 .. clear number plate of vehicle is shown in this photo and location was Red Fort.

आप सब से निवेदन है कि बिना हेल्मेट two wheeler नही चलायें #DriveSafe family and friends need you 🙏 pic.twitter.com/MrhEbcwsxZ — Manoj Tiwari 🇮🇳 (@ManojTiwariMP) August 3, 2022

Several MPs including central ministers and young parliamentarians on Wednesday took part in a motorcycle rally in Delhi.

Starting from Red Fort to pay tribute to freedom fighters as part of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, celebrating India’s independence.

The "Har Ghar Tiranga" campaign, launched as part of the 75th anniversary celebrations of the country's independence, seeks to encourage Indians to exhibit the tricolour with almost no restrictions.

The campaign has been launched to motivate citizens to hoist the tricolour in their homes for three days- from August 13 to August 15.

'Har Ghar Tiranga' is a campaign under the aegis of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav to encourage people to bring the Tiranga home and to hoist it to mark the 75th year of India's independence.

The Centre's decision to change the Flag Code and launch the "Har Ghar Tiranga" campaign is an attempt to bring the national flag inside the houses of people rather than just being in offices and unfurled on occasions, sources have said.