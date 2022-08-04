Thursday, Aug 04, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Har Ghar Tiranga: BJP MP Manoj Tiwari Fined For Not Wearing Helmet In Bike Rally

Manoj Tiwari apologised to police on Twitter later in the day and said that he will pay the fine.

Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari
Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari Twitter

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 04 Aug 2022 3:51 pm

The Delhi traffic police fined BJP MP Manoj Tiwari on Wednesday for not wearing a helmet during the Centre's 'Har Ghar Tiranga' bike rally in the Red Fort Area.

The Delhi traffic police issued him a challan totalling Rs 20,000 for the offences. Owner of the motorbike was also prosecuted by Delhi Traffic police with a separate challan. 

Manoj Tiwari apologised to police on Twitter later in the day and said that he will pay the fine.

Related stories

'Har Ghar Tiranga' Campaign: Centre Changes Flag Code, 20 Cr Flags To Be Hoisted; All You Need To Know

Change In Flag Code, Har Ghar Tiranga Will Bring National Flag To Homes From Just Offices: Sources

"Very Sorry for not wearing helmet today. I will pay the challan @dtptraffic.. clear number plate of vehicle is shown in this photo and location was Red Fort. aap sb se nivedn hai ki binaa helmett two wheeler nhii claayeN #DriveSafe family and friends need you," he tweeted.

Several MPs including central ministers and young parliamentarians on Wednesday took part in a motorcycle rally in Delhi.

Starting from Red Fort to pay tribute to freedom fighters as part of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, celebrating India’s independence.

The "Har Ghar Tiranga" campaign, launched as part of the 75th anniversary celebrations of the country's independence, seeks to encourage Indians to exhibit the tricolour with almost no restrictions. 

The campaign has been launched to motivate citizens to hoist the tricolour in their homes for three days- from August 13 to August 15.

'Har Ghar Tiranga' is a campaign under the aegis of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav to encourage people to bring the Tiranga home and to hoist it to mark the 75th year of India's independence.

The Centre's decision to change the Flag Code and launch the "Har Ghar Tiranga" campaign is an attempt to bring the national flag inside the houses of people rather than just being in offices and unfurled on occasions, sources have said.

Tags

National Bharatiya Janata Party MP Manoj Tiwari Delhi Traffic Police PM Modi Har Ghar Tiranga Campaign National Flag India's Independence Delhi India
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

IWLF Boss Lashes Out After Punam Show

IWLF Boss Lashes Out After Punam Show

Who Is Prahlad Modi, PM Narendra Modi's Brother, And Why Is He Protesting At Jantar Mantar?

Who Is Prahlad Modi, PM Narendra Modi's Brother, And Why Is He Protesting At Jantar Mantar?