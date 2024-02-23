Narendra Modi To Lay Foundation Stones For Redevelopment Of Railway Stations And Bridges In Odisha

Manoj Sharma, the general manager of East Coast Railway, said the total cost of the 21 Amrit Bharat railway stations in Odisha is estimated at Rs 900 crore. The stations are Bimlagarh, Jaroli, Rairangpur, Panposh, Baleswar, Betnoti, Sambalpur City, Jharsuguda Road, Titlagarh, Kesinga, Rayagada, Paralakhemundi, Koraput, Jeypore, Talcher, Raghunathpur, Paradeep, Kendujhargarh, Bhadrak, Belpahar, and Brajarajnagar, he added.

Sharma also noted that within the East Coast Railway zone, which covers parts of Andhra Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, foundation stones will be laid for another 22 Amrit Bharat railway stations with a sanctioned cost of Rs 790 crore.