Thursday, May 12, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

MP: Journalist Found Hanging At His House In Indore

Local scribes associated with the Indore Press Club demanded an impartial probe into the journalist's death.

MP: Journalist Found Hanging At His House In Indore
Representational Image Getty Images

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 12 May 2022 6:21 pm

A 40-year-old journalist was found hanging in his house in Madhya Pradesh's Indore, police said on Thursday.

Journalist Ganesh Tiwari was found hanging in the house late on Wednesday night, Lasudia police station in-charge Santosh Doodhi said.

Tiwari's wife called him the night but the call remained unanswered. She then contacted his neighbours to find out about him and when they peeped inside the house, they saw him hanging inside, the official said.

Related stories

Subsidised Meals Scheme For Attendants Of Patients In Govt Hospitals Launched In Telangana

Maharashtra: Six Booked For Duping Man Of Rs 1.28 Crore

Rajya Sabha Polls To Fill 57 Seats From 15 States On June 10: Election Commission

The police were subsequently alerted and the door of the house was broken down to recover the body, which was sent for post-mortem, Doodhi said.

Prima facie, it appears that Tiwari hanged himself, but no suicide note was recovered from the spot, he said, adding that the police were probing all angles.

Tiwari, who had worked with different news channels, had posted a news item five days ago on Facebook about alleged corruption, in which some personnel of Lasudia police station are involved.

Local scribes associated with the Indore Press Club demanded an impartial probe into Tiwar's death.

According to officials, a case of extortion was also registered against Tiwari and four others at Lasudia police station in October 2021 for allegedly running a negative news story about a roadside eatery owner and later arrested him.

However, Tiwari after getting bail in the matter had alleged that Lasudia police had registered a false FIR against him because of a “personal grudge”.

Tags

National Madhya Pradesh Madhya Pradesh CM Madhya Pradesh Government Journalist Journalist Murder Death Journalists' Safety Death Threat Suicide Indore
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

3 Cryptos For Potentially Huge Returns: Cardano (ADA), Terra Luna (LUNA) And Mushe (XMU)

3 Cryptos For Potentially Huge Returns: Cardano (ADA), Terra Luna (LUNA) And Mushe (XMU)

All You Need to Know About Crypto Market Fall; Experts Advise Restraint In Buying

All You Need to Know About Crypto Market Fall; Experts Advise Restraint In Buying