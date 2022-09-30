Friday, Sep 30, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Maharashtra Sees 459 New Covid-19 Cases, 5 Deaths, 538 Recoveries

Maharashtra's coronavirus figures are as follows: Total cases 81,21,413; new cases: 459; death toll 1,48,343; recoveries 79,69,878; active cases 3,192; total tests 8,48,01,417.

Maharashtra Sees 459 New Covid-19 Cases, 5 Deaths, 538 Recoveries
Maharashtra Sees 459 New Covid-19 Cases, 5 Deaths, 538 Recoveries

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 30 Sep 2022 6:26 pm

Maharashtra on Friday recorded 459 new COVID-19 cases and five more deaths linked to the infection, which took the state's overall tally to 81,21,413 and the toll to 1,48,343, an official said.

On Thursday, the state had recorded 453 cases and two fatalities.

Among the fresh coronavirus-linked fatalities, two deaths took place in the Kalyan-Dombivali area of Thane district, and one each in Kolhapur, Vasai-Virar in Palghar district and Sindhudurg, he said.

Mumbai accounted for 115 of the new cases, the official informed. The recovery count increased by 538 in the last 24 hours and touched 79,69,878, leaving the state with an active caseload of 3,192. he said.

State health department data revealed the fatality rate was 1.82 per cent and the recovery rate stood at 98.13 per cent. It also showed the overall number of coronavirus tests conducted in Maharashtra so far was 8,48,01,417, including 23,568 in the last 24 hours.

Maharashtra's coronavirus figures are as follows: Total cases 81,21,413; new cases: 459; death toll 1,48,343; recoveries 79,69,878; active cases 3,192; total tests 8,48,01,417.

-With PTI Input

Related stories

Odisha Reports 203 Fresh Covid-19 Cases, 1 Death

Thane Records 43 New Covid-19 Cases; Active Tally At 390

Covid-19 Update: India Logs 3,947 Fresh Infections, Active Caseload In Country Declines To 39,583

Tags

National Active Covid Cases Covid Deaths Covid Tally COVID Restrictions COVID-19 Maharashtra
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Moeen Ali Returns To Roots As ENG Face PAK

Moeen Ali Returns To Roots As ENG Face PAK

Women's Asia Cup: India Vs Sri Lanka - Preview

Women's Asia Cup: India Vs Sri Lanka - Preview