Wednesday, Aug 10, 2022
Maharashtra Sees 1,847 Covid-19 Cases And Seven Fatalities

Maharashtra's Covid-19 figures are as follows: Fresh cases: 1,847; Fatality; 7; Active cases: 11,889; Tests: 26,762.

Maharashtra Sees 1,847 Covid-19 Cases And Seven Fatalities

Updated: 10 Aug 2022 7:15 pm

Maharashtra on Wednesday reported 1,847 coronavirus cases, including 852 in Mumbai, and seven fatalities, the health department said in a bulletin. With the fresh additions, the state's Covid-19 tally rose to 80,64,336 and the toll to 1,48,157.

On Tuesday, the state recorded 1,782 and seven fatalities.  Maharashtra's tally of active cases stands at 11,889 as of Wednesday. Mumbai recorded 852 cases and one fatality. On Tuesday, the city recorded 479 coronavirus infections. 

The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) saw three fatalities due to COVID-19 while one death each occurred in areas under the Pimpri Chinchwad municipal corporation, Nagpur municipal corporation, and the Nagpur district. 

Maharashtra's case fatality rate stands at 1.83 per cent. Nashik district saw 26 fresh cases and 12 recoveries on Wednesday. A total of 1,840 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, taking the tally of recoveries in Maharashtra to 79,04,320.      

The recovery rate in the state is 98.02 per cent. With 26,762 tests conducted in the last 24 hours, the total count of samples tested so far in the state went up to 8,35,16,877.

-With PTI Input

