Friday, Apr 29, 2022
Maha: Fire Erupts At Godown In Bhiwandi; No Casualties

According to people in the vicinity, the area was filled will thick smoke due to the fire, which could be seen from a long distance and foul smell emanated from the scene.

Maha: Fire Erupts At Godown In Bhiwandi; No Casualties
Fire Erupts At Godown In Bhiwandi

Updated: 29 Apr 2022 6:10 pm

A fire erupted at a godown where industrial oil was stored at a village in Bhiwandi of Maharashtra's Thane district on Friday, and no casualties were reported in the incident, a civic official said.

The blaze broke out around 11.45 am at a godown in Oshia Mata Compound in Kalhar village, fire officer Amol Kini of the Bhiwandi Nizampur Municipal Corporation (BNMC) said.

A fire engine and four water tankers were pressed into service and the blaze was brought under control after two hours, he said.

According to people in the vicinity, the area was filled will thick smoke due to the fire, which could be seen from a long distance and foul smell emanated from the scene.

No casualties were reported in the incident and the cause of fire is yet to be ascertained, said Avinash Sawant, the chief of the regional disaster management cell.

-With PTI Input

National Godown Fire Bhiwandi. Maharashtra Maharashtra Thane Bhiwandi
