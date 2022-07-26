Tuesday, Jul 26, 2022
Lok Sabha Proceedings Halted Due To Opposition Protests

Lok Sabha Proceedings were adjourned following strong protest and unrest by the opposition over price hike and GST.

Lok Sabha (Representational image) PTI

Updated: 26 Jul 2022 2:02 pm

Lok Sabha proceedings were on Tuesday adjourned till 11.45 am following opposition protests over price rise and the Goods and Services Tax on some essential commodities.

As soon as the House assembled at 11 am, Speaker Om Birla paid tributes to soldiers who laid down their lives during the Kargil war. He said July 26 is observed as 'Kargil Vijay Divas' and the nation is indebted to the brave soldiers of the nation.

As soon as he offered tributes, opposition members started protests against the price rise and GST rate hike on some essential commodities. The opposition members were carrying placards and shouting slogans against the Modi government and came to the well.

Birla appealed to the members not to disrupt the House proceedings. However, the opposition ignored the appeal and continued the protests following which the speaker adjourned proceedings.

The opposition has been protesting ever since the Monsoon Session of Parliament began on July 18. Four Congress MPs were on Monday suspended for the rest of the session for protests and carrying placards inside the House.

