Friday, Jul 29, 2022
Light To Moderate Rainfall In Parts Of Rajasthan

The MeT department said the rainfall activities in the state will reduce from July 29 to August 2 and another spell of rainfall will start from August 3-4. 

Light to moderate rainfall in parts of Rajasthan PTI Photo

Updated: 29 Jul 2022 11:09 am

Light to moderate rainfall occurred in parts of Rajasthan, officials said on Friday. Heavy rainfall was also recorded in isolated areas in the last 24 hours ending at 8.30 am Friday, they said.

Sangaria in Hanumangarh recorded the highest rainfall of 10.7 cm, while Kotkhasim in Alwar recorded 9 cm of rainfall. Some other places received below 9 cm of rain, the meteorological department said.

In Jodhpur, work to pump out clogged water continued. Many areas in Jodhpur are facing a flood-like situation due to a heavy downpour this week and subsequent waterlogging.

(With PTI Inputs)

