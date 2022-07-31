Light Rains Likely In Delhi

Overnight rains in several parts of the national capital brought the minimum temperature down to 24.6 degrees Celsius, three notches below the season's average, on Sunday.

The weather office said the relative humidity at 8:30 am was 95 per cent. The national capital recorded 12.9 mm rainfall in the last 24 hours ending at 8:30 am.

The weather office has predicted a generally cloudy sky with light rain and thundershowers. The maximum temperature is expected to climb to 33 degrees Celsius.

On Saturday, the maximum temperature in the national capital was 24.5 degrees Celsius, three notches below normal.

(With PTI Inputs)