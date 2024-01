RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, whose party on Sunday lost power following Nitish Kumar's latest volte-face, claimed that the latter's JD(U) will be "finished in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls".

The former deputy chief minister described his ex-boss as a "respectable" but "tired" leader and warned the BJP, which has teamed up with the JD(U) chief, that the septuagenarian did not like to share "credit" with allies.