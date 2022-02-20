Sunday, Feb 20, 2022
J&K: 'Janbhagidari Portal' Moved To Different Server For Speed

Updated: 20 Feb 2022 9:28 pm

Jammu and Kashmir administration is now hosting the 'Janbhagidari Empowerment' portal on a different server with higher bandwidth for swift access to it by the public, an official on Sunday said.


The intervention came following complaints about slow speed and bandwidth issues, which caused disenchantment amongst users despite its great value as an information platform, the administration spokesperson said. 


He said Chief Secretary A K Mehta recently reviewed the issue of slow speed and outages on the portal with the IT department and directed it to upgrade the server to improve the browsing speed.

After the move, the portal has begun to open quickly enough, improving the whole experience of visiting the portal, the spokesperson said. He said around 70,000 people have accessed the portal till now. With the increase in the bandwidth, the portal is expected to receive more hits in near future, he said.


The portal is a one-stop interactive and user-friendly website that gives detailed insights to users into the nature, status, and the number of developmental works underway in their areas.


The works could be searched by entering the name of the district, block or municipality, and village. The portal also provides the option to users to send feedback about any work being done by the government in their areas.


It has links to schemes like MGNREGA, Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, Swachh Bharat Mission Urban, Swachh Bharat Mission Rural, and PMGSY, the spokesperson said.

With PTI inputs.

