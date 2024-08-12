National

IndiGo Giving ATR Pilots 9th-Generation iPad | Here's Why

Each ATR aircraft has lost about 15 kg of paper weight as a result of using iPads in the cockpit, increasing operational effectiveness and lowering the airline's carbon footprint.

IndiGo
IndiGo's NextGen EFB Program Provides 9th-generation iPads To ATR Pilots | Photo: IndiGo
IndiGo has provided its ATR pilots with individual 9th-generation iPads in an effort to improve operational efficiency. The airline calls this initiative the "NextGen EFB" (Electronic Flight Bag) program.

The new iPads feature an A13 Bionic chip and a 10.2-inch Retina display, making them faster, more efficient, and brighter than their predecessors. This upgrade will give pilots access all preloaded documents, charts, and an onboard performance tool for precise aircraft monitoring.

BY PTI

IndiGo's fleet consists of both Airbus A320 family planes and 45 ATR 72-600 planes, which cater to regional flights. Each ATR aircraft has lost about 15 kg of paper weight as a result of using iPads in the cockpit, increasing operational effectiveness and lowering the airline's carbon footprint.

Captain Ashim Mittra, Senior Vice President Flight Operations at IndiGo told The Times of India: "We're thrilled to be launching the 'NextGen EFB' program, a significant milestone in IndiGo's commitment to technological advancement and our valued pilots. This program not only enhances operational efficiency but also empowers our ATR pilots with the latest tools and resources."

"We're starting with existing EFB applications in Phase I, with plans to expand functionality and eventually achieve a completely paperless ATR cockpit in Phase II. We will also integrate the Electronic Flight Folder (EFF), which will revolutionise our current paper processes by automatically importing flight briefing folders to your EFB devices before each flight. As we embark on this exciting phase, we will continue to introduce innovative technologies designed to streamline our operations and improve customer experience."

In a similar move, another Indian carrier, Vistara, announced in 2022 that it was adopting electronic logbook software to go completely paperless in its operations.

Using digital technology is not new for IndiGo. The airline first introduced the Electronic Flight Bag on its Airbus fleet in 2015, becoming the first in the region to do so. The digital manuals, featuring hyperlinks and colour graphics, simplified tasks for cockpit crew members. Updating manuals also became much simpler, as it previously took days to update paper charts for the entire fleet. 

