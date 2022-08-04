India Watchful After China’s Ship Is Due To Dock In Sri Lanka’s Hambantota Port

India is closely monitoring the situation after China’s research and survey ship is due to dock in Sri Lanka’s Hambantota Port, the report said.

According to the report in NDTV, the Chinese ship— Yuan Wang 5 is due to dock in the country’s southern port Hambantota on August 11.

The report quoting Sri Lanka's Defence Ministry media spokesman Colonel Nalin Herath said the country understands India's concern as the ship is capable of monitoring military installations, but it's a routine exercise.

"Naval ships from India, China, Russia, Japan and Malaysia from time to time have requested, and so we have granted permission to China. Only when there is a nuclear-capable ship coming our way we can deny access. This is not a nuclear-capable kind of ship," the report quoted Colonel Herath as having said.



It added that the buffer time for docking is from August 11 to 17.

The report quoting sources said India is concerned as the ship is capable of monitoring nuclear power plants and military stations.