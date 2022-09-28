Wednesday, Sep 28, 2022
In 'New India', Those Posing Threat To Country's Unity Not Acceptable: UP CM On PFI Ban

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath welcomed the ban on the Popular Front of India PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 28 Sep 2022 2:46 pm

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday welcomed the ban on the Popular Front of India (PFI), saying in "new India", those posing a threat to the country's national unity and integrity are not acceptable.

In a tweet in Hindi, the chief minister said, "The ban imposed on Popular Front of India (PFI) and its affiliated organisations indulging in anti-national activities is commendable and welcome."

"This is new India where terrorists, criminals and individuals who pose threat to the unity and integrity of the nation and the security are not acceptable," he said. The Centre has imposed a ban on the PFI and several of its associates for their alleged terror activities.

The ban came after over 150 people allegedly linked with PFI were detained or arrested in raids across seven states on Tuesday, five days after a similar pan-India crackdown against the 16-year-old group had led to the arrest of over a hundred of its activities and seizure of several dozen properties.

The group was formed on December 19, 2006, with the merger of the Karnataka Forum for Dignity and the National Development Front (NDF).The NDF was formed after the Babri Masjid demolition and subsequent riots in 1993.

(With PTI inputs)

