Monday, Nov 14, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

If BJP Wins The Majority, Bhupendra Patel Will Be CM Of Gujarat Again: Amit Shah

Amit Shah, senior party leader, and Union Home Minister said on Monday that Bhupendra Patel would remain Gujarat's chief minister in the event BJP wins the next month's Assembly elections. 

If BJP Wins The Majority, Bhupendra Patel Will Be CM Of Gujarat Again: Amit Shah
If BJP Wins The Majority, Bhupendra Patel Will Be CM Of Gujarat Again: Amit Shah Representational Image

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 14 Nov 2022 9:49 pm

Bhupendra Patel will remain the chief minister of Gujarat if BJP secures a majority in the next month's Assembly elections, senior party leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Monday. 

Shah's statement makes it clear that Patel is the chief ministerial candidate of the BJP, which is eyeing the seventh consecutive term in the home state of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Shah. 

"If BJP gets a majority in Gujarat, Bhupendra Patel will be the next chief minister," Shah told CNN-News18 here.

Patel replaced Vijay Rupani as the chief minister in September 2021, a move that surprised many.

He is the first-time MLA from the Ghatlodia constituency. He is renominated from the same seat.

Earlier, Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party had declared party leader Isudan Gadhvi as the chief ministerial candidate after conducting a "public survey".        

Congress has decided not to declare the CM face for the elections. 

Voting for the total of 182 seats in Gujarat will be held in two phases on December 1 and 5. The counting of votes will be taken up on December 8. 

Related stories

Economy Fast Paced Under PM Modi's Rule, Says Amit Shah

Amit Shah Says Need To Control Left Wing Extremism

Amit Shah Highlights PM Narendra Modi's Efforts To Boost Irrigation, Drinking Water Supply In Gujarat

In the 2017 polls, the BJP's winning tally came down to two digits at 99 while the Congress bettered its performance by winning 77 seats. 

With its aggressive campaign, AAP is projecting itself as the main challenger to BJP in the state, where polls have typically remained a bilateral contest between the saffron party and Congress.

Tags

National BJP BJP WINS Bhupendra Patel Gujarat Amit Shah Union Home Minister Union Ministers Amit Shah Senior Party Leader
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

After Accenture Layoffs, Cognizant Sacks Nearly 6% Employees Over Failed Background Checks: Report

After Accenture Layoffs, Cognizant Sacks Nearly 6% Employees Over Failed Background Checks: Report

Three Years On Since Abrogation Of Article 370, Kashmiri Pandits Stage Demonstrations Demanding Rehabilitation ‘Roadmap’

Three Years On Since Abrogation Of Article 370, Kashmiri Pandits Stage Demonstrations Demanding Rehabilitation ‘Roadmap’