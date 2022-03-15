The Kashmir Railways projects will soon join the Indian Railways canvas by 2023. The recent railways' project in the rugged terrain of the Kashmir Valley in the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Railway Link (USBRL) that is now building the main T-49 tunnel. At a length of 12.758 km, T-49 is the longest tunnel of Indian Railways, running between Sumber and Arpinchala station of Katra-Banihal section of USBRL mega project.

The USBRL project is the highest altitude railway project in India on the undulating terrain of the Pir Panjal mountain range. The project is set to be 272 km long, constructed on access roads connecting 147,000 people in 73 villages; out of which 161 km that connects 29 villages, has already been commissioned and is in operation. The course includes numerous bridges, viaducts, and tunnels.





INDIA’S LONGEST TRANSPORTATION TUNNEL MADE THROUGH



Today a major milestone has been achieved by executing break-through of Tunnel T-49 between Sumber and Arpinchala Stations on on-going Katra-Banihal Section.#Infra4India pic.twitter.com/lHJVnoy6zu — Northern Railway (@RailwayNorthern) February 15, 2022

While the project is set to make another landmark in the creation of the Indian Railways, here’s a look at a few of the similar projects in the past:

1. Atal Road Tunnel, Himachal Pradesh

The Atal Tunnel, formerly known as the Rohtang tunnel, is the longest high-altitude road tunnel. Named after former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. The Atal tunnel stretches over 8,000 metres. Built below the Rohtang Pass, in the eastern part of the glorious Pir Panjal Range, the tunnel was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 3, 2020.

2. Pir Panjal Railway Tunnel, Jammu and Kashmir

Called the T-80 tunnel, the Pir Panjal tunnel runs through Himachal Pradesh and is located at an altitude of over 2,000 meters. Stretching over 11km, it was inaugurated in the year 2013 and it takes a train approximately nine minutes to cross this tunnel.





Pirpanjal tunnel

3. Dr Syama Road Tunnel, Jammu and Kashmir

The longest road tunnel is also referred to as the Chenani Nashri Tunnel, the Patnitop Tunnel, or simply, the Syama Tunnel. Located at an elevation of 1,200 meters, the tunnel consists of two tubes that run in parallel directions to each other. This one is the longest road tunnel measuring 9.34 km.





Syama tunnel

4. Trivandrum Port Railway Tunnel, Kerala

The Trivandrum Port Railway Tunnel, expected to be completed in 2022, is 9.02km long and it is all set to be hailed as the second-largest railway tunnel in India. It is a part of the railway track that shall run along a length of about eleven kilometres.

5. Sangaldan Railway Tunnel, Jammu and Kashmir

At present, the second-longest railway tunnel in India, it was opened to the public in 2017. Linking Jammu and Baramulla, the Sangaldan tunnel falls under the sections of Katra and Banihal railway stations and stretches over 8km approximately.





Sangaldan Railway

6. Rapuru Railway Tunnel, Andhra Pradesh

The Rapuru Railway Tunnel is the first as well as the longest electrified railway tunnel in India. Resembling a horseshoe, it was inaugurated in 2019. Situated at a height of about six and a half meters, the Rapuru Railway Tunnel also provides the shortest distance between the cities of Chennai and Mumbai, as well as Chennai and Howrah.



