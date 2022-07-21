Heavy Rains Lash Parts Of Haryana, Punjab

Heavy rains lashed several parts of Haryana and Punjab on Thursday as the mercury dropped below normal limits in the two states.

Chandigarh, the common capital, too received showers and recorded a maximum temperature of 29.7 degrees Celsius, according to the Met department. In Haryana, heavy rains lashed Hisar, Bhiwani, Panchkula, Yamunanagar, and Rohtak among other places.

Ambala's maximum temperature settled at 30.7 degrees Celsius, Karnal recorded a high of 26.8 degrees Celsius while Hisar recorded a high of 30.2 degrees Celsius. In Punjab, Amritsar, Ferozepur, Mohali, and Rupnagar among other places received showers.

While Gurdaspur recorded a high of 29 degrees Celsius, Patiala's maximum temperature settled at 30 degrees Celsius. Amritsar recorded a high of 29.6 degrees Celsius and Ludhiana's maximum temperature was recorded at 30.2 degrees Celsius.

