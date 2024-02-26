Govt Working On To Increase Textile Sector's Contribution In Building Developed India, Says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday promised all support to the textiles sector, stressing that it will play a crucial role in making India a developed nation by 2047, when India will complete hundred years of independence.

Addressing a gathering after inaugurating Bharat Tex 2024, one of the largest-ever global textile events organised in the country, Modi said the government is working in a very wide scope to further increase the contribution of textiles sector in building a developed India.

"We have resolved to transform Bharat into a 'Viksit Rashtra' in the next 25 years. Four important pillars of Viksit Bharat are poor, youth, farmers and women. And notably, the textile sector of Bharat is connected with all these pillars. Therefore, an event like Bharat Tex becomes very important for us all," Modi said.