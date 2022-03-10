Thursday, Mar 10, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Goa Election Results: Congress Leads In 15 seats, BJP In 13, MGP Ahead In 6

The Congress was leading in 15 seats, while BJP was ahead in 13, Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party in six seats and independents in two seats, according to the Election Commission of India's website.

Goa Election Results: Congress Leads In 15 seats, BJP In 13, MGP Ahead In 6
Representative image File photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 10 Mar 2022 10:14 am

The Congress was leading in 15 Assembly seats of Goa, while the BJP was ahead in 13, as per the latest trends available of 38 out of the 40 seats in the state. 

Besides, the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) was leading in six seats and independents were ahead in two seats. The Goa Forward Party and the Aam Aadmi Party were leading in one seat each, as per the Election Commission of India's website.

The counting of votes is underway for the Assembly elections held in the state's 40 seats on February 14.

Related stories

Goa Assembly Poll Result: Laxmikant Parsekar, Utpal Parrikar Lead In Counting Of Postal Ballots

Goa: BJP Leaders Meet Party Candidates Ahead Of Counting Day

Goa Elections: Congress Moves Candidates To Resort, Starts Talks With AAP

The ruling BJP is seeking a third straight term in power in the coastal state, while the opposition Congress is hoping for a clear mandate to avoid the fiasco of 2017.

Tags

National Goa Assembly Election 2022 Goa Elections 2022 Elections 2022 Assembly Elections 2022 Election Result Indian National Congress (INC) BJP Election Commission Of India (ECI)
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Goa Assembly Poll Result: Laxmikant Parsekar, Utpal Parrikar Lead In Counting Of Postal Ballots

Goa Assembly Poll Result: Laxmikant Parsekar, Utpal Parrikar Lead In Counting Of Postal Ballots

Sara Ali Khan Invests In Apparel Startup The Souled Store

Sara Ali Khan Invests In Apparel Startup The Souled Store