The Congress was leading in 15 Assembly seats of Goa, while the BJP was ahead in 13, as per the latest trends available of 38 out of the 40 seats in the state.

Besides, the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) was leading in six seats and independents were ahead in two seats. The Goa Forward Party and the Aam Aadmi Party were leading in one seat each, as per the Election Commission of India's website.

The counting of votes is underway for the Assembly elections held in the state's 40 seats on February 14.

The ruling BJP is seeking a third straight term in power in the coastal state, while the opposition Congress is hoping for a clear mandate to avoid the fiasco of 2017.