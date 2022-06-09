Thursday, Jun 09, 2022
Goa CM Urges People To Follow Covid-Appropriate Behaviour Amid Rise In Infections

Goa CM Pramod Sawant monitoring the rise in infections PTI Photo

Updated: 09 Jun 2022 2:13 pm

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Thursday said the state government is monitoring the rise in the number of COVID-19 cases and appealed to people to take precautions against the infection.

Goa has seen a steady increase in COVID-19 cases over the last few days. The state has reported 77 new infections, taking the number of active cases to 376. 

Speaking to reporters here, Sawant said that the state government has been monitoring the rise in infections. People should take precautions by adopting Covid-appropriate behaviour.

People should follow all protocols recommended to prevent the spread of the virus, he said. As on Wednesday, Goa's COVID-19 tally stood at 2,46,192, which includes 2,41,984 recoveries and 3,832 fatalities.

(With PTI inputs)

