A 23-year-old woman was raped and tortured by her neighbour for a month in Madhya Pradesh's Guna district. As per police officials, the woman was confined, sexually assaulted and tortured by the man who had demanded that she marry him and sign over all parental property in his name.
The brutality of the details had even shocked the police. As per a report by The Times Of India, the victim was kept confined, sexually assaulted and raped, whipped with the belt and beaten with a water pipe.
The case came into light after the 23-year-old woman managed to escape the rapist's house and walked five kilometres till she reached Cantonment police station on Wednesday morning.
As per TOI, the police were shocked to see her condition. The woman's lips had been sealed with glue, her eyes were swollen and she was covered in bruises.
As per police officials, the accused has been arrested and booked under the Indian Penal Code sections for 376 (rape), 294 (obscene language), and 323 (voluntarily causing hurt). The accused has also been booken under the Excise Act. Police added that additional charges may be added after further investigation.
The woman told the police that she had been dragged by her neighbour a month back and since then she has been held captive by him.
She was locked in a room and was not allowed to leave or talk to anyone. She was raped several times, beaten and tortured.
The accused would also rub chili powder on her wounds and then seal her lips with glue to silence her screams. The woman managed to escape on Tuesday night and reach the police station to file a case against the neighbour.
The woman was hospitalised after she reached the police station. Police authorities have shared that the 23-year-old is in stable condition.
The woman lives with her mother in Guna. At the time of the incident, her mother was away in Shivpuri.