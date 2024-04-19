National

Glue-Sealed Lips, Chilli Powder On Wounds: Brutal Details Of MP's Guna Rape Case Shock Cops

A 23-year-old woman was raped and tortured by her neighbour for a month in Madhya Pradesh's Guna district. The brutality of the details had even shocked the police where they learnt that the accused had put chilli powder on her wounds and sealed her lips shut with glue to silence her screams.