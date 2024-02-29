Farmers Protest: Visas, Passports Of Those Involved In Violence To Be Cancelled, Says Haryana Police

The Haryana Police has initiated the process of cancellation of passports and visas of those allegedly involved in violence in the ongoing farmers' 'Delhi Chalo' protest, primarily at the Shambhu and Khanauri borders between Punjab and Haryana.
This development comes as farmers from Punjab are contemplating whether to resume their march to Delhi
The protesters have been camping at the Punjab-Haryana borders of Khanauri and Shambhu since February 13 as part of their 'Delhi Chalo' protest in which they aim to enter the national capital to keep their demands before the Centre.
DSP Ambala Joginder Sharma stated those involved in violence coming to Haryana from Punjab in the name of farmers' protest have been identified.
We have identified them with CCTV cameras and drone cameras. We will request the Ministry and embassy to cancel their Visas and passports... Their photos, name and address will be given to the passport office. We are working on canceling their passports," the DSP said.
The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha (KMM) are spearheading the 'Delhi Chalo' march to press the government to accept their demands, including a legal guarantee for a minimum support price (MSP) for crops and farm loan waiver.
Shubhkaran (21), a native of Bathinda, was killed and 12 police personnel injured in clashes at Khanauri border point on the Punjab-Haryana border on February 21. The incident took place when some protesting farmers were trying to head towards barricades.