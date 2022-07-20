Wednesday, Jul 20, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Eastern Air Command Chief Visits Borjhar Air Force Station

Air Marshal D K Patnaik was briefed on the operational, maintenance, and administrative preparedness of the station.

undefined
Indian Air Force (Representative image) PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 20 Jul 2022 7:30 pm

Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Air Command, Air Marshal D K Patnaik emphasised on the importance of the Borjhar Air Force base here during a two-day visit, which concluded on Wednesday.

A defence spokesperson said in a statement that the Air Marshal arrived at the Air Force Station at Borjhar, on the outskirts of Guwahati, on Tuesday on an inspection visit. He was received by Air Commodore Atul Saggar, Air Officer Commanding, Air Force Station Borjhar, and presented with a Guard of Honour on arrival.

Related stories

Armaan Ralhan: 'Shoorveer' Will Show Indian Air Force In New Light

Indian Air Force Begins Selection Process Under Agnipath Scheme

1 million USD Offered To Vietnamese Air Force Training Institute By The Defense Minister

Air Marshal Patnaik was briefed on the operational, maintenance, and administrative preparedness of the station, the spokesperson said. The top commanding officer visited various units and sections and interacted with the personnel of the Air Force Station.

He stressed the strategic importance as well as the future development aspects of the Air Force base. 

(With PTI Inputs)

Tags

National Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief Eastern Air Command Air Marshal D K Patnaik Borjhar Air Force Base Air Force Station Air Commodore Atul Saggar Air Officer Commanding Air Force Station Borjhar Guwahati
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

MCX Tells Amateur Traders To Exercise Caution, Stay Away From Options Trading

MCX Tells Amateur Traders To Exercise Caution, Stay Away From Options Trading

ENG Vs SA, 1st ODI: All Eyes On Retiring Stokes

ENG Vs SA, 1st ODI: All Eyes On Retiring Stokes