Eastern Air Command Chief Visits Borjhar Air Force Station

Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Air Command, Air Marshal D K Patnaik emphasised on the importance of the Borjhar Air Force base here during a two-day visit, which concluded on Wednesday.

A defence spokesperson said in a statement that the Air Marshal arrived at the Air Force Station at Borjhar, on the outskirts of Guwahati, on Tuesday on an inspection visit. He was received by Air Commodore Atul Saggar, Air Officer Commanding, Air Force Station Borjhar, and presented with a Guard of Honour on arrival.

Air Marshal Patnaik was briefed on the operational, maintenance, and administrative preparedness of the station, the spokesperson said. The top commanding officer visited various units and sections and interacted with the personnel of the Air Force Station.

He stressed the strategic importance as well as the future development aspects of the Air Force base.

(With PTI Inputs)