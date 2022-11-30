Thursday, Dec 01, 2022
Don't Reveal Identities Of Sex Workers In Media Reports: Press Council

Don't Reveal Identities Of Sex Workers In Media Reports: Press Council

The Norms of Journalistic Conduct 2022, formulated by the Press Council of India, also warns against revealing the identities of sex workers in news reports and broadcasts.

Updated: 30 Nov 2022 10:02 pm

Press Council of India on Wednesday cautioned the media against publishing or telecasting photos of sex workers with their clients in the garb of capturing a rescue operation, citing that the Supreme Court had declared such actions as a criminal offence.

The Norms of Journalistic Conduct 2022, formulated by the Press Council of India, also warns against revealing the identities of sex workers in news reports and broadcasts.

In a May 19 order, the Supreme Court had declared that publishing or telecasting photographs of sex workers caught during raid or rescue operation will be a criminal offence.

It had also asked the the Press Council of India to issue appropriate guidelines for the media to take utmost care not to reveal the identities of sex workers, during arrest, raid and rescue operations, whether as victims or accused and not to publish or telecast any photos that would result in disclosure of such identities.

The Norm 39, clause (e) of the Norms of Journalistic Conduct 2022 urges the media to take utmost care not to reveal the identities of sex workers, during arrest, raid and rescue operations, whether as victims or accused and not to publish or telecast any photos that would result in disclosure of such identities.

"Besides, the newly introduced Section 354C, IPC which makes voyeurism a criminal offence, should be strictly adhered to by the media, so as not to publish/telecast photos of sex workers with their clients in the garb of capturing the rescue operation,” the council said.

-With PTI Input

Visually told More

