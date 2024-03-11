Do Voters Have Rights To Know Who Are Funding The Political Parties?

They clearly said that the declaration of financial assets and liabilities of the candidates as mandated under the Income Tax Act, 1961, and Representation of the People Act, 1951 already demands, “necessary transparency regarding financial aspects of political parties”. So, according to the Centre, there was no need to further bring them into the RTI’s ambit.

While hearing a case related to it, the SC in July, 2023 said that the political parties have a ‘point’ in their argument that their internal policy decisions or the name of the candidates even could be revealed leading to state of confusion. Addressing senior advocate Prashant Bhushan, the CJI said, “They have a point. They say, don’t ask us to disclose how we chose our candidates… I don’t think you can do that.”

However, the matter of voters’ right to know the funding of political parties again came during the hearing of the electoral bonds in the SC. In October 2022, arguing in favour of the government, the Attorney General of India (AGI) R. Venkataramani submitted, “Firstly, there can be no general right to know anything and everything without being subjected to reasonable restrictions. Secondly, the right to know as necessary for expression can be for specific ends or purposes and not otherwise.”

The SC, nevertheless, in its judgement made it clear that the EC has to make the list of the donors and the political parties public as submitted to them by the SBI.