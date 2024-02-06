Delhi Records Maximum Temperature Of 21 Deg C, AQI In 'Moderate' Category

Delhi is likely to experience strong surface winds with a speed of 20-30 kmph during the day for the next two days, according to the India Meteorological Department.

Kuldeep Srivastava, scientist and head of the Regional Weather Forecasting Centre, told PTI that in the upcoming days, the national capital will likely see a clear sky with no major fluctuation in the temperature.

"There will be strong surface winds with a speed of 20-30 kmph during the day on Wednesday and Thursday and after February 10, we can expect changes in the temperature, but until then, there won't be any major fluctuations," Srivastava said.