Monday, Jul 18, 2022
Delhi Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam Urges Residents To Plant At Least One Sapling To Fight Pollution

The Centre had given the Delhi government a target of planting 28 lakh saplings in 2021-22. Delhi ended up planting 35 lakh saplings.

Plantation

Updated: 18 Jul 2022 7:36 pm

Social Welfare Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam on Monday took part in the 15-day mega plantation drive and urged residents to plant at least one sapling to fight air pollution.

"We all should join 'Van Mahotsav' and plant at least one sapling to fight air pollution and turn Delhi green. As a result, lakhs of saplings will be planted in Delhi and we will be able to save Delhi from pollution," a statement quoting the minister said.

The 'Van Mahotsav' which started from the Central Ridge on July 11 will culminate with the plantation of 1 lakh saplings at the Asola Bhatti Wildlife Sanctuary on July 25. Around 35 lakh saplings and shrubs will be planted in Delhi this year.

The Centre had given the Delhi government a target of planting 28 lakh saplings in 2021-22. Delhi ended up planting 35 lakh saplings. According to the Forest Survey of India's latest report, Delhi's green cover has increased from 21.88 per cent to 23.06 per cent of its geographical area in the last two years.

(With PTI Inputs)

Tags

National Social Welfare Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam 15-day Mega Plantation Drive Annual Sapling Plantations Air Pollution Van Mahotsav Central Ridge Asola Bhatti Wildlife Sanctuary
